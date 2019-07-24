First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 31st

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,962. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.48. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

