First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. 566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,977. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69.

