First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

FMY opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $14.10.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.