First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,210. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

