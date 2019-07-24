First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Lifted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,363 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 112.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 61.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 160.0% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,062. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

