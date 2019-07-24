First PREMIER Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its position in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.06% of Workiva worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Workiva by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.93. 1,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,480. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29. Workiva Inc has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $1,158,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 235,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,640,197.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,147,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,585 shares of company stock worth $10,043,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

