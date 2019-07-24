First PREMIER Bank Has $193,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 200.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 36.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 210.7% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.46. 99,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,893. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 157.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

