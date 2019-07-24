First PREMIER Bank Grows Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 175.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,695,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,259,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,222,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5,218.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 462,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 454,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,619,000.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,196. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

