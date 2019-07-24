First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 410,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 621,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $31,158,748.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

BK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

