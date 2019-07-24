First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,541,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,283,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,915,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 693.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 444,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,894,000 after acquiring an additional 388,661 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,727,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.89.

MCHP traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.56. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.