First National Bank of Omaha Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Chemical Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 27,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.21.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $1,607,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,852.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $707,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,235 shares of company stock worth $15,496,446 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

