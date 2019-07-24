First National Bank of Omaha Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. HSBC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

UL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.64. 400,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,823. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

