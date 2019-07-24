First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $663,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. 491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.