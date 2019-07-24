First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,140.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,466,000 after acquiring an additional 507,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.49. 1,752,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,403. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $276.55.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.