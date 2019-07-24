First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 130 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDW by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,196,000 after acquiring an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,445,000 after acquiring an additional 169,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $133,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $382,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,332,814 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.66. 494,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. CDW has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 77.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

