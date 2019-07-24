First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper purchased 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $130,786.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 5,515,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,432. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

