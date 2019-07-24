First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

FCF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.07.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at $671,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,116,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.75 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.