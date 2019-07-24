First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $2,136,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 246,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,596.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $2,720,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,194,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,037,966. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $116.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

