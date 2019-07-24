First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

IWF traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.78. The company had a trading volume of 670,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,931. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $163.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

