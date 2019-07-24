Financial Review: Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) versus Cicero (NASDAQ:CICN)

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) and Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Cicero’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $325.84 million 1.03 -$218.15 million ($4.90) -1.60 Cicero $850,000.00 1.59 -$2.07 million N/A N/A

Cicero has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cicero has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Synchronoss Technologies and Cicero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cicero 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.23%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Cicero.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Cicero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -67.57% -76.17% -23.28% Cicero -228.14% N/A -678.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 89.0% of Cicero shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Cicero on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. The company also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, healthcare, and life sciences markets; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Cicero

Cicero Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Level 8 Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Cicero Inc. in January 2007. Cicero Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

