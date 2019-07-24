Financial Review: Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gamco Investors and Associated Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamco Investors $341.45 million 1.62 $117.20 million N/A N/A Associated Capital Group $22.78 million 37.41 -$58.10 million N/A N/A

Gamco Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Gamco Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 76.9% of Gamco Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gamco Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gamco Investors and Associated Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Capital Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Associated Capital Group has a consensus price target of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Volatility & Risk

Gamco Investors has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gamco Investors and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamco Investors 33.45% -2,360.91% 88.71% Associated Capital Group -55.98% 1.01% 0.91%

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats Gamco Investors on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

