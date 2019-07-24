Financial Review: Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Intelsat (NASDAQ:I)

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) and Intelsat (NYSE:I) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Dropcar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Dropcar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dropcar has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dropcar and Intelsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropcar 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat 0 4 3 0 2.43

Intelsat has a consensus price target of $30.83, suggesting a potential upside of 44.76%. Given Intelsat’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intelsat is more favorable than Dropcar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dropcar and Intelsat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropcar $6.08 million 0.72 -$18.75 million N/A N/A Intelsat $2.16 billion 1.36 -$599.60 million ($2.33) -9.14

Dropcar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelsat.

Profitability

This table compares Dropcar and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropcar -122.85% -211.04% -125.37% Intelsat -30.45% N/A -2.88%

Summary

Intelsat beats Dropcar on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropcar

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Intelsat S.A. is a subsidiary of Serafina S.A.

