Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises approximately 8.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.06. 1,922,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,581. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.17.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, July 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.65.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

