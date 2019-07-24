Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Ferrari by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,018,000. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.80. 14,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,134. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.95. Ferrari NV has a 52-week low of $93.85 and a 52-week high of $170.54.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.32 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 53.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.81.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.