FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,106 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 344,676 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.77. 2,841,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.53. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $150.68 and a 12 month high of $259.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

