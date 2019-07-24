Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FATE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC raised Alaris Royalty to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 1.65. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,138.12% and a negative return on equity of 54.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider J Scott Wolchko sold 14,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $277,668.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 389,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $252,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,410 shares of company stock worth $2,614,655. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after buying an additional 1,562,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,974,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after buying an additional 655,314 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 428,399 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 487,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 253,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 186,927 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

