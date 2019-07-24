Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.47) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FATE. BidaskClub downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,161. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.30% and a negative net margin of 1,138.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 156.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 248.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Amir Nashat sold 71,166 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,602,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 12,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $252,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,655 in the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

