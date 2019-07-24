FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,037,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 389,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after buying an additional 34,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,779,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 137,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,828. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The stock has a market cap of $885.86 million, a P/E ratio of 110.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.68.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). FARO Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

