Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

SFUN stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $2.37. 1,040,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,078. Fang has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $227.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $51.89 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fang will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFUN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Fang by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fang by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fang by 1,582.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 49,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fang in the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

