FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $816,000. RDL Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. BTIM Corp. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 88,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 65.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $278.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.31 and a 52-week high of $305.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,683 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.03, for a total value of $775,467.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $216,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,314 shares of company stock worth $21,472,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

