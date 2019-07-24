Factom Market Capitalization Tops $39.93 Million (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Factom has a total market capitalization of $39.93 million and approximately $76,853.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00042517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Factom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00298049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.01688561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024954 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00120795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About Factom

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,673,416 coins. Factom’s official website is factom.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.