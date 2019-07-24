Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. 1,797,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,067. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.26. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.