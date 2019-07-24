Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund (ASX:EGF) Trading Down 0.6%

Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund (ASX:EGF)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.59 ($1.13) and last traded at A$1.59 ($1.13), approximately 306,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.60 ($1.13).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.63.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 5.06%.

