Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $13.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,877. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.73 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.46.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $879,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

