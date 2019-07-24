ETHLend One Day Trading Volume Tops $139,658.00 (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One ETHLend token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BiteBTC and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ETHLend has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. ETHLend has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $139,658.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHLend alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00290845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.01683740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

ETHLend Token Profile

ETHLend’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io . ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, ABCC, Gate.io, BiteBTC, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.