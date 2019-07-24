Etherparty (FUEL) Price Reaches $0.0044

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $414,886.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, ACX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00290682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.01673188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00119834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,869,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.