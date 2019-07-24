Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,499,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,423 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,412,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,151,000 after purchasing an additional 435,327 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,631,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,878,000 after purchasing an additional 349,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,676,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,341,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,608,000 after purchasing an additional 140,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.48. The stock had a trading volume of 659,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.57. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $192.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $465,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $233,489.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,036,232 shares of company stock valued at $505,105,319. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price target (up previously from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on shares of IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

