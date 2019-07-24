Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.19-13.37 for the period. Essex Property Trust also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $3.26-3.36 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Barrick Gold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.57.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESS traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,070. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $230.39 and a 52-week high of $308.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $356.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.