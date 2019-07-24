Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.26-3.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $13.19-13.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut shares of Barrick Gold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.57.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,070. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $230.39 and a 1-year high of $308.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $356.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.05%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.