Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $594.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Erie Indemnity to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $266.00 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $268.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Vorsheck bought 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.56 per share, for a total transaction of $165,024.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,722,768.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

