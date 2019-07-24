Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Concho Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Concho Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $6.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

CXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $13.00 price objective on SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Williams Capital set a $171.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $102.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.16. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $160.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

In other Concho Resources news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $5,963,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 680,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,355,682.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

