Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.57-5.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.425-3.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.57-5.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.25. 1,427,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,650. Equifax has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $142.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.86.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Equifax had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.