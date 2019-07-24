Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 2,074 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,095.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 104,944 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $1,372,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Epizyme by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,253,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,045,000 after acquiring an additional 697,274 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,694,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,329,000 after buying an additional 1,056,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after buying an additional 830,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth $20,289,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 806,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,035. The company has a quick ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.46.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

