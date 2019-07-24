EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Lowered by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up 1.5% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.57% of EPAM Systems worth $53,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,227.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $228,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $195.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $198.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.54.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.19%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $2,491,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,713,490 shares in the company, valued at $284,662,093.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $63,954.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,189 shares of company stock worth $63,001,372 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

