Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. Enova International reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.66 million. Enova International had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enova International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90,013 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enova International stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 274,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $736.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.41. Enova International has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.