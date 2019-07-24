Energous’ (WATT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $5.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WATT. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Energous from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.86.

Energous stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $125.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.79. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 169.14% and a negative net margin of 8,692.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Energous will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $70,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,218.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,879 shares of company stock valued at $194,681. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Energous by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Energous by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

