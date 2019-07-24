Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Get Endologix alerts:

ELGX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

ELGX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 148,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Endologix has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.44. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 173.52% and a negative net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $35.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endologix will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endologix by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endologix by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Endologix by 408.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Endologix by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endologix (ELGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.