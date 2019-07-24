Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.18. Empire Resorts shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative return on equity of 74.60% and a negative net margin of 68.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYNY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Empire Resorts by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Empire Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Empire Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYNY)

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites.

