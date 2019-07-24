ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Market Cap Reaches $56,354.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One ELTCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $56,354.00 and $825.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00295642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.01707447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00120587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000680 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN launched on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

