Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Position Lifted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 1.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.55. 2,054,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,082. The company has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.51. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In other news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $887,569.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.